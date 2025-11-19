Dallah Healthcare Company has launched a private real estate investment fund exceeding SAR 1.20 billion, according to a bourse filing.

The fund, known as the Wahet Al-Nakheel Fund, aims to develop a mixed-use project on King Fahd Road in Riyadh, featuring medical, commercial, office, and hospitality facilities.

Meanwhile, Dallah Healthcare inked a SAR 741 million contract with Tatweer Company to develop the 51-month project.

Under the agreement, Tatweer will manage design, excavation, construction, and regulatory approvals.

Ownership of the fund is shared among Dallah Healthcare, Dallah Real Estate, and Tatweer, while AlJazira Capital acts as fund manager.

It is worth noting that the financial impact of the project will be reflected upon its completion.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2025, Dallah Healthcare registered 18.02% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at SAR 421.72 million, compared to SAR 357.30 million.

