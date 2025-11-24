Arab Finance: CI Capital Asset Management, the asset management arm of CI Capital Holding and owned by Banque Misr, has closed subscriptions for its Sharia-compliant Gold Misr fund after recording coverage of more than 225%, as per an emailed press release.

The fund provides a saving and investment option that allocates most of its assets to physical gold bullion with 999.9 purity—24 carat and compliant with Responsible Jewellery Council standards—under a regulated structure and flexible investment guidelines.

A sharia supervisory committee made up of scholars will oversee the fund to ensure compliance with Islamic sharia principles.

Gold Misr also introduces periodic prize draws for investors.

Subscriptions were received with no subscription fees through CI Capital Fixed Income Brokerage as the receiving entity, with additional outlets expected to be announced following the initial offering.

CI Capital Asset Management is one of Egypt’s largest asset managers by number of funds, portfolios, and assets under management.

The company was ranked among the top 40 asset managers in the Middle East by Forbes in 2025.

Its assets under management exceeded EGP 102 billion as of June 2025, the highest level in the local market, and it has received several regional and international recognitions in fund and portfolio management.

