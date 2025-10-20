Egypt - PFI Asset Management has announced the launch of its first sponsored mutual fund, the PFI Money Market Fund “PFI Cashi,” marking a key milestone in the company’s growth and diversification strategy.

The new fund brings the total number of funds under the firm’s management to four. This includes the Housing and Development Bank (HDB) Money Market Fund “Mawared,” as well as two other funds managed on behalf of GIG Insurance Egypt.

Commenting on the launch, Ghada Alkady, CEO and Managing Director of PFI Asset Management, stated that this step reinforces the firm’s commitment to expanding its presence in Egypt’s asset management industry and delivering innovative investment solutions to clients.

Established in March 2024 and operational since July 2024, PFI Asset Management serves as the asset management arm of Post for Investment (PFI). Since its inception, the company has focused on offering a range of solutions tailored to meet the diverse financial goals of individuals, corporations, and institutional clients.

With a forward-looking strategy, PFI Asset Management aims to introduce a wide variety of non-traditional investment funds, while also offering bespoke portfolio management services to banks, insurance companies, government entities, family offices, and retail investors. The launch of “PFI Cashi” is part of the company’s broader vision to deliver accessible and performance-driven investment products to the Egyptian market.

