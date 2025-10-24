Egypt's private equity fund manager Ezdehar plans to launch a new fund, Ezdehar 3, to invest in several Egyptian companies by the end of next year, Emad Barsoum, the company's founder and managing director, told Zawya Arabic.

Ezdehar had previously announced its intention to establish this fund, which will raise investments in US dollars. Barsoum confirmed the decision to launch the fund.

"(We will launch) a new fund... in late 2026, in dollars," Barsoum said, noting that the company will begin establishing the fund in mid next year.

A glimpse of the company's background and previous funds

Ezdehar, founded about 10 years ago, acquires stakes in Egyptian companies operating in various sectors, such as retail and food through its investment funds.

It then exits these stakes over a period, after which the relevant fund is closed.

The company has two other funds that also invest in companies with dollar-based investments - Ezdehar 1, launched in 2016, and Ezdehar 2, launched in 2021.

Ezdehar aims to invest $60 million from the Ezdehar 2 fund by the first quarter of next year - the remaining portion of the fund's $176 million value, according to Barsoum.

As for Ezdehar 1, which reached financial closure in 2017, its lifecycle is expected to end next year after exiting all investments, which were estimated at around $90 million.

