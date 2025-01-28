Egypt is planning to increase its agricultural exports by 20% in 2025 while expanding agricultural land by about 2.2 million acres in the New Delta, Alaa Farouk, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, told Asharq Business.

The state hopes to double agricultural exports starting in 2026 or 2027, supported by growing cultivated areas, Farouk added.

Egypt's agricultural exports hit a total value of $10.6 billion in 2024, compared to nearly $9 billion in 2023.

The minister noted that four companies are looking forward to operating in Egypt’s agricultural sector, which will scale up manufactured goods and exports.

He affirmed that the government continues to provide subsidized fertilizers to small farmers despite an increase in the global price and the high cost of production.

Egypt-based fertilizer factories compensate for the gap between the local and the global prices by exporting.

