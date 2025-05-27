While Egypt’s economy often draws attention for its large infrastructure and booming tech sector, a vital yet overlooked part of the economy persists quietly: domestic work. Rooted in informal and traditional hiring practices, this sector faces challenges, including lack of transparency and workers’ protection.

However, a transformative shift is underway. The rise of digital platforms and new legislative efforts aimed at formalizing domestic work is opening the door to greater efficiency, accountability, and economic inclusion. This evolving dynamic promises to reshape the livelihoods of millions and influence Egypt’s broader labor market future.

The Evolving Landscape of Domestic Work in Egypt

Domestic work in Egypt has long been rooted in informal, traditional hiring practices. Historically, Egyptian families relied on personal networks or intermediaries, often rural-urban migrants or brokers, to recruit domestic workers, most of whom were women from unprivileged backgrounds. The increased female labor force participation has driven demand for domestic services, making it a necessity for many households.

In Egypt, domestic workers face serious challenges that need urgent attention. A 2022 study by Alternative Policy Solutions (APS) uncovered troubling conditions for both live-in and live-out domestic workers. The research revealed that 78% of live-in workers endured workdays exceeding 11 hours, with nearly half laboring more than 15 hours daily.

According to the study, 40% reported working every day of the week, while the remainder had no more than 24 hours of rest per week. Among live-out workers, 38% said they had no days off at all. These findings highlight the sector’s widespread lack of basic labor protection.

Many domestic workers are hired through employment agencies. While some agencies have their own policies, such as sick leave and systems for handling complaints, none of them are fully governed by the Ministry of Manpower and Immigration.

As a result, these agencies operate outside the scope of labor inspections and largely without direct accountability, as emphasized by Soha Abdelaty, APS deputy director, and Leila Roberts, researcher at APS, in their paper “Towards Legal Protection for Egypt's Domestic Workers”.

The domestic work sector also includes unregistered foreign workers, who often compete with Egyptian workers in the market. Nouran ElKhouly, an economic analyst, tells Arab Finance: “Unregistered foreign workers contribute to the expansion of the informal sector, creating a landscape of vulnerability and unfavorable working conditions.”

“Their presence can also depress wages for local domestic workers, as employers may opt for cheaper labor. This growing informality adds pressure on the government to enforce labor regulations more effectively,” she explains.

Formalizing Domestic Work

The informal sector, which includes domestic work, makes up about 40% of Egypt’s gross domestic product (GDP), or approximately EGP 2.6 trillion, according to the Ministry of Planning’s latest reports from end-2022.

Therefore, comes the need for the inclusion of domestic workers in the formal economy and the issuance of laws that protect their labor rights. For years, domestic workers have remained outside the umbrella of legal protection under the pretext of household privacy.

In early May 2025, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi issued directives to draft a comprehensive law regulating the status of over one million domestic workers. These individuals include cleaners, nannies, cooks, drivers, and guards. They provide vital daily services to Egyptian households without any legal guarantees protecting them from exploitation or abuse.

“The proposal for a new law to regulate domestic work is a significant step toward improving labor conditions in the domestic services sector. This sector currently suffers from a lack of adequate organization and legal protection,” Nourhan Nour Eldin, an economist, points out.

“From an economic perspective, this law addresses the challenges of informal labor, a prevalent issue in the domestic work sector. By integrating domestic workers into the formal economy, the law can improve working conditions, boost productivity, and enhance overall market efficiency,” she adds.

“However, this law must be accompanied by a robust awareness campaign. Many workers in this sector have limited digital literacy, so it is crucial to create accessible channels that provide clear information about workers’ rights and obligations. This will help ensure full integration and maximize the economic and organizational benefits of the law for all stakeholders,” Nour Eldin explains.

The Rise of Domestic Worker Platforms

In 2024, Egyptian employers started adopting digital platforms for domestic work. Wessam, a 29-year-old mother and teacher, tells Arab Finance: “I prefer using digital platforms and apps to hire domestic help, rather than relying on traditional methods. They feel more trustworthy, as the platform is responsible for any issues caused by the worker. Also, they allow me to set a schedule that suits my needs, not the worker.”

ElKhouly notes, “These platforms would provide access to a broader pool of labor and help match employers with workers who have the right skills. They also increase the probability of better enforcement of regulations, thus, better working conditions. On the supply side, these platforms can cut recruitment costs and improve profitability.”

Meanwhile, Nour Eldin says, “Digital platforms and hiring apps have transformed the labor market in general. They streamline hiring processes, significantly reduce search costs, and save time for employers.”

“By utilizing advanced technologies like cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI), these platforms enhance employer-worker matching and eliminate inefficiencies in traditional hiring practices. The widespread use of smartphones and the rise of remote work further amplify these advantages,” according to Nour Eldin.

ElKhouly agrees, stating: “AI is a disruptive force across industries. Online platforms can leverage AI to improve job matching based on skills and geographic proximity. These can also provide unbiased ratings and increase security for both workers and employers.”

The transformation of Egypt’s domestic work sector stands as a compelling example of how tradition and innovation can intersect to drive economic and social progress. As digital platforms gain traction and legislative reforms move closer to reality, the sector is poised to shed its informality. Hence, it is set to embrace a new era defined by transparency, worker protection, and operational efficiency.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).