Arab Finance: Delta for Construction and Rebuilding has signed a netting contract with Delta for Agricultural Development to purchase a built-up area (BUA) in Siwa, Marsa Matrouh, for EGP 81.435 million, as per a disclosure on July 25th.

The BUA spans 233.22 feddans, including the buildings and utilities thereon.

Delta is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the real estate investment sector.

The company’s activities include developing, owning, managing, buying, and selling residential real estate properties, as well as land subdivision and touristic projects development such as resorts and hotels.