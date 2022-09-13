Mahmoud Mohieldin — Egypt’s High-Level Climate Change Champion at the UN — stressed that the COP27 aims to provide solutions and alternatives to the current challenges related to climate change, adding that the COP27’s presidency is focusing on turning pledges into on-the-ground implementation.

This came during his speech at the opening session of the Environment and Development Forum (EDF 2022) organised by the Arab Water Council in cooperation with the environment ministry under the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the title ‘The Road to the COP27’ in Sharm El-Sheikh.

The event was attended by Sameh Shoukry — Minister of Foreign Affairs and President-Designate of the COP27 — Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sweilam, Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, and President of the Arab Water Council Mahmoud Abu Zeid.

Mohieldin highlighted a number of priorities related to climate action that should be put into consideration in the upcoming period, including adopting a comprehensive and integrated approach that addresses the climate crisis within the framework of sustainable development.

According to the climate champion, this comprehensive approach includes mobilising investments in the water and energy sectors — a matter that contributes to addressing extreme poverty and creating job opportunities.

Mohieldin also stressed the need to integrate the regional dimension into advancing the climate action agenda, referring to the COP27’s presidency’s initiative in cooperation with the UN’s regional commissions and high-level champions to hold five regional forums to mobilise finance for climate projects.

The first three regional forums took place in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, resulting in over 30 projects in the areas of mitigation, adaptation, and infrastructure.

The fourth regional forum for Arab countries will take place by mid-September, while the last forum will be held in Geneva in October.

Mohieldin also referred to the need to localise sustainable development and climate action so that the general public can feel the fruits of climate action and the outcomes of climate summits.

In this regard, he referred to the National Initiative for Green and Smart Projects at the level of the Egyptian governorates, where the number of proposed projects exceeded 4,471 until 8 September.

The climate champion stressed that work is continuing in full swing to select the best projects at the governorate level in six categories.

With regard to financing, Mohieldin stressed the need to reduce dependence on borrowing and benefit from the developments in carbon markets and green bonds, bearing in mind that developing countries are the ones who suffer the most from the consequences of climate change.

