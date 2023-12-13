Tunisia - Tunisia and Switzerland signed an agreement aiming at creating framework conditions that will allow the Swiss private sector to fund concrete projects likely to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Tunisia.

This agreement, which seeks to protect the climate, was signed on December 9, on the sidelines of the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), whose works resumed on Tuesday in Dubai.

The agreement was signed by Environment Minister Leila Chikhaoui and Federal Councilor Albert Rösti, head of the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communication (DETEC), reads a press release issued by the Swiss Embassy in Tunisia.

Swiss Ambassador to Tunisia, Josef Renggli pointed out that «this bilateral agreement concretizes the international commitments of Switzerland and Tunisia in the fight against climate change.»

He added that, this is a «win-win» agreement which would help consolidate bilateral relations.

