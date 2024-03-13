Contact Pay, a subsidiary of Contact Financial Holding, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the fintech solutions provider OPay to offer comprehensive digital payment solutions in Egypt, according to an emailed press release.

The agreement aims to meet the needs of various customer segments and significantly promote their overall experience.

Accordingly, OPay will serve as a new acquisition arm for Contact, which will expand its presence and customer base throughout Egypt.

This collaboration will also enable Contact to benefit from OPay’s extensive network of over 90,000 points of sale (PoS) and payment kiosks across the country.

