Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry met with Canadian Minister of International Development Harjit Sajan on Sunday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and other topics of common interest.

Shoukry stressed the remarkable development in bilateral relations between the two countries over the past years, which is reflected in the mutual keenness to consult on many regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two parties also discussed the importance of boosting cooperation between their countries in various development fields, especially in the health, rural development, women’s empowerment, and capacity-building sectors within the framework of the UN’s sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Furthermore, Shoukry expressed Egypt’s aspiration to increase the volume of existing projects and Canadian investments in the country by proxy.

Additionally, Shoukry — in his capacity as the President Designate of the upcoming UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP27) — reviewed the most recent developments related to Egypt’s hosting of the COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh this November.

He stressed that Egypt’s vision for the COP27 focuses on transitioning from promises to actual implementation on the ground and building on the momentum achieved at the COP26 to mobilise support for global climate action, expressing his desire to strengthen cooperation in the fields of energy and the environment.