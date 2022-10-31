Cairo – Local investments of Beyti Egypt have reached up to EGP 5 billion, CEO of Beyti, Mark Wiley, said during a press conference on Sunday.

The company launched six new production lines in Egypt in 2022 at EGP 165 million, bringing the total number of production lines to 25.

The CEO said the company aims to increase its investments during the year to EGP 220 million and invest the same value during 2023, to bring to the total value invested to EGP 440 million by the end of the two years.

Moreover, he revealed that the company’s market share of dairy and juice in Egypt amounts to 27%, with plans to be increased over the coming years. Beyti has developed more than 60 small and medium-sized farms and 11 milk collection centers. Further, it invested EGP 10 million on quality assurance systems.

The CEO also stated the company exports its products to 40 countries worldwide, and that they represent 5% of the total production. The company plans to open additional new markets in the US and North African countries in 2023.

