Arab Finance: The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) approved Azimut Investments-Egypt’s request to establish the first digital platform for investing in real estate investment trust (REIT) units, according to a statement.

This step aligns with the authority’s objectives to develop the non-banking financial sector and enhance digital transformation in the markets.

Being the first of its kind in the Egyptian market, the platform represents a qualitative leap in real estate investment mechanisms through innovative digital solutions.

These solutions will enable individuals to invest in shared ownership shares of real estate units via investment certificates offered via digital platforms licensed by the FRA.

The authority is currently reviewing the prospectus for the first digital offering of the Halan-Azimut REIT fund, in preparation for its launch, making it the first digital REIT in the Egyptian market.

The launch backs the FRA’s efforts to expand financial, investment, and insurance inclusion, securing new investment offerings that keep pace with global transformations and meet the aspirations of various investor segments.

In August, the FRA introduced rules for establishing digital platforms, planning to invest in REIF certificates.

