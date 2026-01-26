Arab Finance: The Australian mining group Hunter&Co aims to inject investments and ink partnerships in Egypt’s mining sector, according to a statement.

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi met with the group’s Chairman Ian Kortlang and reviewed the ministry’s incentives to enhance the investment climate and attract global mining companies.

This builds on Badawi’s visit to Australia last November, during which he outlined the reforms and investment incentives aimed at making Egypt an attractive destination for Australian mining companies, particularly startups and medium-sized enterprises.

The group praised the recently implemented legislative reforms in the mining sector, noting that they helped investors overcome challenges and expedite procedures while encouraging the company to scale investments in Egypt.

Moreover, Hunter&Co explored potential areas of cooperation with the Egyptian Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority (EMRA), focusing on mineral exploration, the exploitation of vital and strategic minerals needed for the energy sector, and developing industries that add value to mineral resources.

The group also expressed its desire to collaborate on specialized training programs for engineering and geological personnel in the Egyptian mining sector, integrating the two countries' expertise.

It intends to tour several mining sites and hold talks with companies operating in Egypt during its current visit.

Finally, both sides agreed to coordinate with EMRA to create an operational model and initiate the company's entry into the Egyptian mining sector.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).