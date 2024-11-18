Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to purchase a nominal 50,000 metric tons of durum wheat, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is Tuesday, Nov. 19, with offers having to remain valid until Wednesday, Nov. 20, they said.

Shipment is sought in four periods in 2025: Jan. 1-15, Jan. 16-31, Feb. 1-15 and Feb. 16-28.

Volumes in Algeria's tenders are nominal and the country frequently purchases more than the volumes initially sought.

