President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met Monday with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, the Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, and the Minister of Trade and Industry.

Bassam Radi, the presidential spokesperson, said that the meeting “followed up on the Egyptian agricultural export situation”.

The president directed the integration of the efforts and plans of the joint work sectors in the country in the field of agricultural production, in order to maximise agricultural production. This is in order to enhance the food security of strategic crops, support the competitiveness of Egyptian agricultural products locally and internationally, link agricultural production with related industries, and provide more direct and indirect employment opportunities in many disciplines.

During the meeting, the position of Egyptian agricultural exports was reviewed, which includes a variety of agricultural products that are exported to more than one country around the world, led by Arab and European countries.

Egypt’s agricultural exports recorded an unprecedented boom in 2021, at about 5.6 million tonnes worth about $3bn. Egypt became the largest global exporter of citrus fruits, in addition to other exports of processed and packaged agricultural products.

The minister of Agriculture also reviewed the developments of the current wheat harvest season in light of the measures taken by the state to enhance the productivity of the wheat crop by increasing the area planted by about 250,000 feddan.

This is in integration with the national silo project, which supported the state’s ability to enhance strategic storage capacity, in addition to increasing supply prices and adding an exceptional incentive to maximize the material and economic return of farmers and peasants.

