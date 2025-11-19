Air Algérie has taken delivery of its first Airbus A330-900, marking the start of a major long-haul fleet renewal and signalling the next phase of its international expansion.

The aircraft, handed over in Toulouse, will support Air Algérie’s plans to open new transatlantic and Asian routes from Algiers. The airline is scheduled to receive seven additional A330neo aircraft, which will make it the largest operator of the type on the African continent.

New cabin and configurations

Air Algérie’s A330neo is fitted with a three-class cabin:

• 18 full-flat seats in Business

• 24 Premium Economy seats

• 266 Economy seats

The A330neo comes with Airbus’s Airspace cabin, designed to offer more personal space, larger overhead bins, updated lighting and the latest in in-flight entertainment and connectivity.

Maintenance and future capability

The airline plans to develop its maintenance and repair skills around the A330neo and establish a dedicated training centre to support operations.

By the end of October 2025, the A330 Family had accumulated more than 1,900 firm orders from over 130 customers.

The A330neo is already cleared to operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), with Airbus aiming for full 100% SAF capability by 2030.

