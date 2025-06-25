Egypt - Alaa Farouk, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, has called on the Philippines to open its markets to prominent Egyptian agricultural exports, including onions, garlic, potatoes, and grapes. He also stressed the strategic importance of the Philippines serving as a regional distribution hub for Egyptian produce to ASEAN countries.

His remarks came during a speech delivered on behalf of the Egyptian government at the celebration of the Philippines’ National Day, held in the presence of Azedin Tago, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to Egypt, along with ambassadors, government representatives, and officials from international organisations and federations.

Farouk highlighted the strength and depth of Egyptian–Philippine relations, describing them as distinguished and comprehensive. He noted that these ties span multiple areas, including diplomatic, economic, cultural, and educational cooperation, in addition to trade, investment, and knowledge exchange, as well as coordination in regional and international forums through mutual support.

He recalled the historical roots of this relationship, dating back to the opening of the Philippine Embassy in Cairo on 3 March 1946—at the time, the only Philippine diplomatic mission in both the Arab and African regions. This, he said, reflects the long-standing and special nature of the relationship.

The Minister noted the continued development of bilateral ties over the decades, citing the Treaty of Friendship signed on 18 January 1955 as a foundational agreement that paved the way for enhanced cooperation. He also pointed to Egypt’s accession in 2017 to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (ASEAN), which affirms Egypt’s commitment to fostering peace, stability, and economic integration in the region.

Farouk stated that numerous memoranda of understanding and cooperation protocols have been signed between the two countries, particularly in the field of agriculture. He noted the recent approval by Egyptian authorities to allow the import of durian fruit into Egypt as an example of such progress. In return, he expressed hope that the Philippines would reciprocate by facilitating access for Egyptian produce to its domestic markets.

Despite the strong relations, Farouk acknowledged that bilateral trade remains below expectations. In 2023, Egypt’s exports to the Philippines totalled approximately $12m, with agricultural products accounting for just $2m—or 16%—of that div. Meanwhile, Egypt’s imports from the Philippines reached $12.5m, of which agriculture represented 14%.

He underscored Egypt’s potential role as a strategic entry point for Philippine and broader Southeast Asian goods into the African continent through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and COMESA. Conversely, he encouraged the Philippines to position itself as a launchpad for Egyptian agricultural exports into ASEAN markets.

The Minister also called for greater private sector engagement and investment from both sides, especially in agriculture, to help achieve food security and strengthen mutual interests.

In closing, Farouk stressed the need to deepen cooperation in priority sectors such as tourism, investment, telecommunications, education, and agriculture, leveraging the comparative advantages each country has to offer.

