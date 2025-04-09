Amman: The World Bank Group has announced a new financing package worth $1.1 billion to support Jordan's social and economic resilience amid ongoing challenges and crises.



The World Bank added that the financing includes four specific projects designed to improve living conditions for Jordanians.



The projects focus on implementing reforms for inclusive growth and job creation, supporting startups and small to medium-sized enterprises, extending social assistance and fostering a sustainable energy future to stimulate the country's economic activity.

