AMMAN — Syria has officially invited Jordanian companies to participate in its post-war reconstruction, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The invitation came during a meeting in Damascus on Monday evening between Syrian Minister of Public Works and Housing Mustafa Abdulrazzaq and members of a visiting Jordanian economic delegation.

Abdulrazzaq urged Jordanian firms specializing in contracting, construction, and engineering consultancy to take part in efforts to rebuild war-damaged areas across Syria. He highlighted the Syrian government’s interest in tapping into Jordan’s experience, particularly in infrastructure and solar-powered road lighting, according to Petra.

The minister noted that Syria is prioritizing the restoration of devastated regions, expansion of housing under cooperative associations, and rehabilitation of public construction institutions. He added that the government offers incentives to encourage cross-border investment, welcoming participation from Arab and international firms alike.

Abdulrazzaq also praised Jordan for its humanitarian support throughout the Syrian conflict, especially its role in hosting refugees.

Leading the Jordanian delegation, Senator Khalil Al Haj Tawfiq, president of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, said the visit aims to revive commercial and investment ties. He expressed the private sector’s readiness to forge strategic partnerships to support Syria’s recovery.

Al Haj Tawfiq cited Jordan’s strong construction and engineering sectors, and pledged to provide a list of Jordanian companies specializing in renewable energy and street lighting. He proposed a dedicated business forum to showcase Jordanian capabilities in construction and housing.

Fouad Al Duweiri, president of the Jordanian Contractors Association, affirmed the sector’s readiness to deliver comprehensive services—including construction, consulting, and mechanical training in line with modern standards. He welcomed collaboration with Syria’s private sector in infrastructure and housing projects.

Ibrahim Nawaisah, head of the construction sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, pointed to Jordan’s regional experience, particularly in Iraq and the Gulf, and said Syria’s reconstruction presents a shared interest that could reinforce economic ties.

Fahd Abu Jaber of the Jordanian Engineering Business Forum outlined potential contributions from Jordanian consultancies, including urban planning, traffic management, and rehabilitation of hospitals, schools, and water infrastructure.

The discussions signal a renewed interest in economic cooperation through reconstruction, which both sides say could yield lasting benefits.

