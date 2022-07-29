Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh and CEO of Durrat Al Manal for Development and Training Manal Wazani have signed a memorandum of understanding that aims to support a business incubator at Ghour Al Safi in Karak.

The incubator will be used to implement the “Enhancing social entrepreneurship for women and the youth in Jordan” project, the ministry announced as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The project, which will be implemented in partnership with several local community organisations, is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. It seeks to enhance environmental systems for social institutions in Jordan, mainly in Amman, Irbid, Karak and Ajloun, and targets women and youth aged between 18 and 35 years.

