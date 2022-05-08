The Save Soil event, which took place in Amman on Wednesday, has drawn positive reactions from many Jordanians, inspiring them to become advocates for healthy soil.

Launched by Indian spiritual leader Sadhguru, Save Soil is a global movement aimed to address the soil crisis by bringing people together from around the world to stand up for soil health, and supporting leaders of all nations to institute national policies and actions towards increasing the organic content in cultivable Soil, according to Conscious Planet website.

Iyad Abumoghli, UN Environment Programme (UNEP) director and founder of the Faith for Earth Initiative, speaking at the event, said: “Sadhguru’s message on soil is loud and clear and resonated with UN’s efforts to address soil degradation and erosion”.

Abumoghli added that the Save Soil movement brings an ethical approach to mitigating soil degradation.

“Meeting Sadhguru was truly inspiring; his tour is an urgent call to use our voices and take care of our Soil “Let’s Make It Happen,” co-founder of Dar Art Fair Rania Omeish wrote on her Instagram account.

Supporting Sadhguru’s campaign, founder of the Jordan Fashion Week Shiren Rifai, said via her Instagram account that soil extinction has become a global problem that needs to be addressed immediately, noting that people could minimise soil erosion “through knowledge, spreading the word and by joining this [Save Soil] movement”.

The Save Soil event was “full of energy”, Saja Adwan, a young Jordanian, told The Jordan Times.

“Soil degradation is reaching levels that threaten food security, therefore all of us should be aware of such movement, in order to make our only home a better place,” she added.

Meanwhile, Omar Osama, another attendee, told The Jordan Times during the event that all people were excited and came together for one cause and that is to stand up for soil health.

“As Jordanians, we are genuinely proud to support this movement which is on a mission to save the world’s soils from extinction,” Osama added.

In Jordan, it is estimated that the cost of environmental degradation roughly equals to 3 per cent of GDP annually, according to Conscious Planet, which showed that during the last 35 years, 25 per cent of the Kingdom’s cultivable lands have decreased.

