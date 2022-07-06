AMMAN — The Royal Jordanian (RJ) on Tuesday announced that it has transported about 686,000 visitors to Jordan in the first five months of 2022, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In a press statement, RJ said that through operating 5,700 regular and charter flights until last May, it has transported about 500,000 non-Jordanian visitors.

RJ CEO and Vice Chairman Samer Majali, expected that RJ will transport more than one million non-Jordanian visitors to the Kingdom this year, including 300,000 European visitors, 220,000 American visitors and 70,000 visitors from Gulf countries. Majali stressed the airlines’ keenness to support the tourism sector and increase the number of flights in response to the demand for travel to and from the Kingdom for visitors and transit passengers.

