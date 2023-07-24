AMMAN — According to statistics from Airport International Group (AIG), Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 4,350,608 passengers (PAX) during the first half of this year, 33.9 per cent higher than the same period in 2022.

QAIA also recorded 37,255 aircraft movements (ACM) and 31,118 tonnes of cargo, representing 18.1 per cent and 6.8 per cent increases, respectively, compared with H1 2022, according to an AIG statement.

In June, QAIA handled 848,927 PAX, in addition to 7,177 ACM and 6,096 tonnes of cargo, marking growths of 19.2 per cent, 15.6 per cent and 7.5 per cent respectively, compared with June 2022.

In tandem with the 10th anniversary of the inauguration of its Terminal Building, QAIA further expanded its global networks to 44 airlines and 80 destinations, contributing to the figures registered during the first six months of 2023.

New airlines included Air Algérie, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, TUS Airways and Edelweiss Air, while new airports comprised Algiers Houari Boumediene Airport (Algiers, Algeria), Stockholm Arlanda Airport (Stockholm, Sweden) and Sphinx International Airport (Cairo, Egypt). The top five destinations that positively impacted the traffic statistics were Jeddah, Cairo, Riyadh, Bangkok and Sana’a.

“As we reach the midpoint of this year, we reflect upon the progress QAIA has witnessed thus far, thanks to our dedicated team and the unwavering support of our passengers and partners, who contributed to the steady performance we have achieved. We remain committed to constantly adapting and improving our services to meet the evolving needs of our passengers to ensure they enjoy a seamless and welcoming airport experience that feels like home at Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” commented AIG CEO Nicolas Claude.

