Qatar, Jordan sign protocol amending provisions of air services agreement

HE the Minister of Transport Jassim Saif Ahmed al-Sulaiti has attended the signing of a protocol amending some provisions of the air services agreement that was signed between Qatar and Jordan in March 2022.This amendment, according to a statement from the Ministry of Transport (MoT) gives each party the right to appoint one or more air transport corporations to operate the agreed airlines. This signing also comes within the framework of strengthening the link of Qatar with air services agreements that open the way for the national carrier to expand its network to reach more destinations.The protocol was signed by In charge of managing Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Mohamed Faleh Al-Hajri and Capt. Haitham Misto, chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Authority (CARC) in Jordan.Following the ceremony, HE the Minister met with CARC chairman and reviewed cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries in the realms of civil aviation, and ways to further enhance them.