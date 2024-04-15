AMMAN – The Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) announced the reopening of the Jordanian airspace after temporarily closing it late on Saturday.

The commission said that aviation traffic was resumed at 8:15am on Sunday.

CARC Chief Commissioner Haitham Misto was quoted in the Jordan News Agency, Petra, as saying that the Jordanian airspace was reopened after reassessing the risks according to national and international civil aviation safety standards.

The commission announced the closure of Jordanian aerospace for inbound and outbound flights on Saturday evening, citing rising regional risks, starting from 20:00 UTC, 11:00pm local time.

Iraq and Lebanon also reopened their airspace on Sunday after closing it late on Saturday, amid Iran's drone and missile attacks against Israel.

