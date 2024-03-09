Jordan - Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) has welcomed two new direct routes from the UK, offering four weekly flights from London Stansted that started March 3, and three weekly flights from Manchester that commenced March 6, operated by Royal Jordanian.

This step highlights Airport International Group’s commitment to expanding QAIA’s destination network by incorporating additional direct routes to sought-after international cities, stimulating inbound tourism to Jordan and catering to the needs of both leisure and business travellers.

“We’re excited to announce the latest routes to London Stansted and Manchester, enhancing our destination network and offering our passengers an even wider array of travel options – especially in light of the new electronic visa scheme, which has made traveling to the UK more accessible and affordable for Jordanians,” said Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

“Thanks to the diligent efforts of our Airport International Group team and our valuable partnerships, we’re actively promoting the Kingdom as a premier tourist destination and connecting Amman to major global hubs via QAIA – Jordan’s prime gateway to the world – where every passenger can enjoy a welcoming experience that feels like home.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).