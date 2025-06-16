AMMAN — Chairman of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission Haitham Misto on Saturday night announced the closure of the Kingdom’s airspace for inbound, outbound and transiting airplanes.

The closure of airspace on Saturday night came after it was reopened on the same day.

Jordan reopened its airspace at 7:30am on Saturday, following a temporary closure on Friday that suspended all inbound, outbound, and transit flights as a precaution amid escalating regional tensions.

Misto noted that the closure was in accordance with international aviation safety agreements, including the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation, which governs air navigation safety standards.

