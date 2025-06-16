Salalah – The civil aviation sector has confirmed full readiness to provide safe and smooth travel to Dhofar governorate during the 2025 khareef season, as tourist numbers are expected to rise from within and outside the sultanate.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Oman Airports, Oman Air and SalamAir are coordinating efforts to increase domestic flights and strengthen the operational efficiency of Muscat and Salalah airports. ‘The goal is to ensure steady air traffic and maintain high standards of safety and service,’ CAA stated.

The authority said these measures reflect a unified approach to deliver a sustainable aviation system. The sector remains a key partner in supporting tourism and driving economic growth by providing modern infrastructure and reliable air services.

Ahead of the season, the authority has reviewed emergency plans, confirmed the readiness of air traffic control and weather services, and reinforced coordination with all aviation partners.

Oman Air will step up operations from early July, with up to 12 daily flights at peak times. SalamAir will increase services from late June through early September, reaching up to eight daily flights in July and August. SalamAir will also operate a new direct route between Suhar and Salalah from mid-July, with one daily flight.

To meet the rising demand, Oman Air has added more than 70,000 seats for the season, a 16% increase compared to the last year. SalamAir has boosted capacity by over 58%, offering about 176,000 seats in total.

For Omani passengers, Oman Air will maintain fixed fares between July 1 and September 15, starting at RO32 one-way and RO54 return. SalamAir fares start at RO30 one-way and RO48 return.

Oman Airports said both Muscat and Salalah airports are ready to handle the expected rush. Measures have been put in place to streamline passenger services from booking to arrival, in line with global best practices.

Salalah Airport will offer the ‘Travel Easier’ service from July 15 to September 15, allowing passengers to check in and drop off luggage between 12 and 6 hours before departure, daily from 8am to 8pm. For the first time, the airport will also introduce vehicle-based check-in, enabling passengers to complete check-in, receive boarding passes and drop off luggage without leaving their cars.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

