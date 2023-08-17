AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Wednesday inaugurated the Comprehensive Government Service Centre at Queen Alia International Airport, which provides 41 services from 15 government departments.

This centre is the second of its kind to be established, and comes is in implementation of the public sector modernisation roadmap with the goal of providing easy and high-quality government services, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The first centre was opened in Amman’s Al Muqabalein neighbourhood, and has thus far completed around 70,000 processes and transactions.

The prime minister stressed that comprehensive government service centres are essential, adding that employees of these centres are obligated to provide the best services to both citizens and visitors.

The prime minister directed the centres’ employees to accept all feedback from citizens, whether neutral, negative or positive. Substantive negative feedback helps improve the quality of services provided, Khasawneh noted.

The prime minister also highlighted the need to expand services provided in these centres, and to consider adding new services.

Similar centres will be opened in Tafileh, Maan, Aqaba, Jerash and Irbid, by the end of the year, he added.

