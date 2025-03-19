Jordan - Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) received 726,635 passengers (PAX) in February - the highest February PAX in the airport’s history - marking a 7.4% increase compared to the same month in 2024.

Additionally, QAIA recorded 5,724 aircraft movements (ACM), up 6.1%, while handling 5,029 tons of cargo, down 23.5%, as opposed to the same period last year.

For year-to-date statistics, QAIA registered a 10.2% rise in passengers, reaching 1,511,627 PAX, compared to the corresponding period in 2024. QAIA also reported 11,785 ACM, up 5.6%, and handled 9,970 tons of cargo, down 23.2% against the same period last year.

“This new record for February passenger traffic is not just a number; it reflects the trust and confidence of passengers from across the globe who choose QAIA as their gateway, with the recent addition of Libyan Wings to our airline network further enhancing our connectivity. We are also proud to see sustained growth in both PAX and ACM figures, reinforcing our role as Jordan’s prime gateway to the world. Building on our recent recognition as the ‘Most Enjoyable Airport in the Middle East’ by Airports Council International World for the second time, we remain dedicated to providing world-class services, delivering a seamless travel experience and ensuring that every passenger walking through our doors feels at home,” stated Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller. -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).