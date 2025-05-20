AMMAN — A “state-of-the-art” air cargo facility built by AHS-Menzies Aviation was opened at the Queen Alia International Airport on Monday in a ceremony held in the presence of Minister of Investment Muthanna Gharaibeh.

The facility, covering 8,000 square metres, exemplifies a “strategic” partnership designed to enhance air freight efficiency and bolster Jordan's competitive position, aligning with the objectives of the Economic Modernisation Vision, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Gharaibeh, who deputised for Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, highlighted the "strategic" investment as a testament to effective public-private partnership, noting that the new facility marks a significant step towards enhancing the Kingdom’s logistics infrastructure and elevating the standards of air cargo services.

Gharaibeh added that the project reflects “growing investor confidence” in Jordan's business environment and serves as a “catalyst” for attracting further foreign direct investment, especially in transport and logistics.

The new facility is equipped with cutting-edge smart systems for cargo management, including the ETV automated unit delivery system (ULD), vertical high-density storage (VNA) and the MACH digital platform, allowing integrated operations such as invoicing, documentation and real-time shipment tracking.

It features specialised areas for storing perishables, pharmaceuticals and general cargo, adhering to the “highest” safety and international standards. Annually, the facility handles some 9,700 flights, transporting over 2.45 million passengers and around 9,000 tonnes of cargo.

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Transport Fares Abu Dayyeh said that the new facility is a "pivotal" development in advancing Jordan's air cargo system, adding that it enhances the Kingdom's competitiveness as a regional logistics hub and supports the overall investment climate in air transport.

Abu Dayyeh noted that the project would improve the efficiency of the logistics supply chain and accommodate the increasing volume of air cargo traffic in the region, noting that the ministry remains dedicated to supporting vital transport initiatives.

General-Manager of AHS-Menzies in Jordan Dominique Colemans described the inauguration as a “milestone” for the company's operations in Jordan.

He highlighted the “successful” collaboration with the government, particularly the Ministry of Investment, to enhance the business environment in transport and logistics.

Colemans noted that the project has created over 420 direct jobs for Jordanians, with plans for expansion to meet rising demand.

Ahmed Ziad, head of cargo at the company, expressed gratitude for the government's support, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, praising the cooperation among various official bodies, including the Prime Ministry, the Ministry of Investment, the Ministry of Transport and the Jordan Customs Department.

Founded in Edinburgh, Scotland, in 1833, Menzies Aviation is one of the world's leading aviation services providers, operating across more than 300 locations in 65 countries.

