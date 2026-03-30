AMMAN — Jordan’s pharmaceutical industry constitutes a key pillar in supporting national drug security and boosting the Kingdom’s strategic stockpile of medicines, said representative of the therapeutic industries and medical supplies sector at the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) Fadi Atrash.

Atrash noted that the sector continues to support national efforts at this stage, working in coordination with official entities to ensure the availability of medicines in sufficient quantities and at stable prices, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He stressed that local companies adhere to the “highest” internationally recognised quality and regulatory standards, enhancing confidence in Jordanian pharmaceuticals both locally and globally.

The JCI member also referred to a recent meeting attended by Minister of Health Ibrahim Bdour, local manufacturers, and importers of medicines and medical supplies, during which participants reviewed drug stock levels and supply chain challenges.

He noted that coordination among stakeholders remains ongoing to ensure sustainable availability.

Atrash highlighted the key regulatory role of the Jordan Food and Drug Administration in monitoring strategic medicine stocks and supporting the sector, as part of efforts to enhance national preparedness and prevent shortages.

He stressed that pharmaceutical companies are committed to maintaining price stability in the local market despite rising global costs of raw materials and shipping, adding that companies will absorb these increases professionally to preserve market stability and protect consumers.

This approach, he said, aligns with the government’s broader policy in addressing current economic conditions, with the government bearing part of the rising energy costs, while the pharmaceutical sector absorbs increases in production inputs as part of a public-private partnership.

Atrash also welcomed the Cabinet’s decision to settle outstanding financial dues owed to companies in the sector, noting that this step has improved liquidity and enabled firms to continue production efficiently amid current challenges.

He noted that the sector, one of the oldest in the Arab region, has an annual production capacity of around JD1.5 billion and follows a successful business model focused on branded generics, while adhering to high international standards.

Jordan produces a wide range of medicines covering various medical specialisations, including treatments for chronic diseases, cancer, infectious diseases, neurological and psychological conditions, allergies and gastrointestinal disorders.

Atrash added that the pharmaceutical industry has become one of the most promising sectors in Jordan, supported by advanced expertise and high quality, noting that the Kingdom now produces more than 5,000 types of medicines, compared with only a limited number in earlier years.

He noted that the human pharmaceutical manufacturing sector includes 30 facilities across the Kingdom, with registered capital of around JD350 million, providing 10,000 direct jobs, 35 per cent of which are held by women. Exports reach 85 markets worldwide.

According to foreign trade data issued by the Department of Statistics, Jordan’s pharmaceutical exports grew by 5.1 per cent in 2025, reaching JD642 million, compared with JD611 million in 2024.

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