AMMAN — The National Cyber Security Centre has sealed three cooperation agreements on the sidelines of the Dot Cyber Summit, held by the centre and ICT Association of Jordan (int@j). The agreements were signed with the Egyptian National Centre, the Aqaba Digital City Group, the Arab Regional Cyber Security Centre and the National Cyber Security Incident Response Team, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra. A statement released by the centre on Wednesday, stated that the summit, which was attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, witnessed the launch of an educational platform called "Zero to Hero", by the Green Circle Company.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

