BEIRUT - Lebanon's banks association ABL affirmed its unity and said it reiterated the necessity of Lebanon reaching a deal with the IMF in a June 27 board meeting, an association statement said Tuesday.

The ABL also called on the Lebanese state to shoulder a portion of financial sector losses estimated at some $70 billion.

The statement follows criticism by several prominent banks of a recent ABL letter to the IMF in which it slammed an April draft deal with Lebanon.

