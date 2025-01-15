KUWAIT CITY - Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya announced Monday that the Kuwaiti embassy in Syria will be reopened very soon. He also mentioned that arrangements are being made for an upcoming visit to Lebanon.

Al-Yahya made these remarks during a statement to reporters at a celebration organized by the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) titled "20 Years... 1000 Engineers."

The event marked the 20th anniversary of the launch of KFAED’s training and qualification program for newly graduated engineers and architects.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Kuwait's continued support for the Syrian people, stating that "support for Lebanon and Syria is currently under study" and highlighting that Kuwaiti aid to Syria is ongoing and increasing.

On March 15, 2012, an official source from the Foreign Ministry had announced that, in line with the stance of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states and due to the deteriorating security situation in Syria, Kuwait had decided to close its embassy in Damascus and recall its diplomats from the country.

