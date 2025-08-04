AMMAN — Statistical data from the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) showed that Jordan’s packaging, paper, and cardboard sector’s exports reach 58 countries worldwide, a clear indicator of the growing competitiveness of Jordanian industry.

According to figures obtained by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the sector’s exports reached some JD135 million in 2024, with JD58 million recorded during the first five months of 2025.

The data highlighted that the sector is one of the “most interconnected” with other components of the national industrial landscape, serving as both a central production input for various industries and a final product widely used in the local market.

Packaging inputs account for 16 per cent of total industrial production costs in Jordan, reflecting the “heavy” reliance of local factories on this sector to maintain production continuity and ensure quality and efficiency.

Of that, packaging materials alone make up 14 per cent, while stationery and printed materials represent 2 per cent, excluding raw materials.

The sector supports a wide array of industries, including food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, plastics, engineering, and others, making it a “cornerstone” in boosting the competitiveness and quality of Jordanian industrial products and enhancing their presence in the local and international markets.

The data also showed that the sector maintains a “strong” presence domestically, with around 88 per cent of current production directed to the local market, generating over JD1 billion in annual sales and covering 77 per cent of total domestic consumption.

These figures represent one of the highest coverage rates among industrial sectors and constitute around 9 per cent of total output in the manufacturing industries, which amounts to some JD1.14 billion annually, underscoring the sector’s “pivotal” role in the national industrial framework.

