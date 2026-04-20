AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday chaired a meeting to review government preparations for the implementation of the National Water Conveyance Project, also known as the Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project—one of the Kingdom’s most vital national projects and a key component of the Economic Modernisation Vision.

The project, a public-private partnership with support from the international community, aims to supply around 300 million cubic metres of potable water annually, pumped and desalinated from the Red Sea at the Gulf of Aqaba, and conveyed to Amman and other governorates, according to a Royal Court statement.

During the meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace and attended by Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Hussein and Prince Feisal, as well as key ministers and officials, the King was briefed by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on the government’s preparations and progress towards finalising the agreement and securing financial close for the project in the coming months.

His Majesty directed the government to ensure readiness of the water sector’s infrastructure and alignment with the technical requirements of the project, emphasising the importance of assessing all financial, technical, and legal aspects and developing comprehensive, proactive plans at all levels, with the aim of enhancing national water security.

The King urged the government to adhere to the project’s timeline, and to clearly communicate the project’s phases, objectives, and progress to the public.

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