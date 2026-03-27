AMMAN — The Ministry of Water and Irrigation / Jordan Valley Authority (JVA) on Thursday announced the overflow of Al Tannour and Shaytham dams in Tafileh Governorate, Al Fidan Dam in Wadi Araba, and Al Wuhaydi Dam in Maan, after reaching full capacity.

The ministry urged citizens, farmers, and livestock owners, as well as those living near valleys and flood channels, to take necessary precautions and exercise caution, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

It advised residents to coordinate with municipalities and relevant authorities, avoid approaching valley beds, and monitor the ministry’s websites for up-to-date information on dam conditions and potential overflows, amid the ongoing unstable weather conditions across the Kingdom.

Recent low-pressure systems have “significantly” benefited the Kingdom’s plant wealth and agricultural sectors, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Tuesday.

The ministry underscored that surface runoff from recent rainfall has increased water levels in major dams and desert ponds, while also recharging groundwater reserves.

This development has reassured farmers regarding the availability of sufficient water shares for the upcoming summer season, added the ministry.

The ministry noted that rain-fed field crops have been revitalised by precipitation levels exceeding those of the previous season.

The rainfall has also led to remarkable growth of herbs and rangeland shrubs in the Badia and eastern regions, easing the financial burden on livestock breeders who are now relying on natural pastures instead of purchasing fodder.

In mid-January, JVA said that around 25 million cubic metres of water were collected in dams, mainly at King Talal and Wala dams.

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