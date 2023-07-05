AMMAN — Jordan’s fresh fruit and vegetable exports increased 24 per cent in the first half of the year, revealed Agriculture Ministry’s Spokesperson Lawrence Al Majali.

Compared with 2022, the prospects of fruit and vegetable exports have brightened during the first six months of 2023, Lawrence told The Jordan Times.

The first half of 2023 saw 193,000 tonnes of fruit and vegetable exports, compared with 156,000 tonnes during the same period of last year.

“The surge in exports was driven by the ministry’s efforts to promote local agricultural products which eventually would lead to exploring different dimensions of the agriculture sector,” Majali said.

The increase in exports is also due in part to the close coordination between farmers, producers and traders, he added.

Nawash Al Yazjeen, a farmer from the Jordan Valley, told The Jordan Times that the Kingdom “has the capacity” to produce large quantities of different fruits and vegetables.

“However the agriculture sector is still impeded by the lack of proper marketing plans and strategies,” Yazjeen said.

The new surge in exports is “a positive step forward” that demands further improvement within the sector in order to harness the full export potential of local farmers’ produce, he added.

It is also important to assist farmers and producers by familiarising them with the standards needed to enter new markets, Yazjeen said.

Farmer Bilal Sultan told The Jordan Times that it is “crucial” to identify the main obstacles facing farmers and determine how to improve the quality of local produce in order to enter new markets.

