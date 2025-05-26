AMMAN — The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) has highlighted the leather and garments industries sector as one of the national industries leading in export and production, attributing its success to “supportive” political will and continuous economic reforms.

Ehab Qadri, representative of the sector at JCI, said the sector has become one of the main pillars of Jordanian industry. It now ranks first among export-oriented manufacturing industries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Sunday.

Qadri added that the sector’s export value exceeded $2.5 billion in 2024, accounting for 26 per cent of Jordan’s total industrial exports. Total production amounted to more than $3.2 billion.

He noted that Jordan has become a strategic industrial base for exporting products to global markets, particularly the United States, benefiting from the free trade agreements signed by the Kingdom.

Qadri emphasised that the sector is among the primary drivers of the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV), launched by His Majesty King Abdullah in 2022. The EMV aims to increase the industry’s contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and create hundreds of thousands of quality jobs by 2033.

He said companies in the sector are now working to shift towards higher value-added industries by promoting design, innovation, and the development of national brands. The sector is also moving towards sustainable production that considers environmental and social dimensions.

As part of its partnerships, Qadri referred to the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The agreement aims to enhance productivity and adopt advanced manufacturing technologies.

Qadri explained that the partnership includes initiatives to build institutional capacity, develop value chains, and promote compliance with international standards. These efforts will strengthen Jordan’s position as a regional hub for advanced textile and leather industries.

According to Qadri, the sector is a leader in human development, currently providing over 90,000 direct jobs. Women make up more than 67 per cent of its workforce.

It is also regarded as one of the most supportive sectors for women’s economic empowerment, particularly in governorates, productive branches, and industrial zones across the Kingdom.

Qadri noted that the sector also appeals to Jordanian youth through specialised training programmes and job opportunities designed to align with the demands of the modern labour market.

In line with the global shift towards a green economy, Qadri said major factories in the sector have begun to adopt environmental and social sustainability standards.

He added that these standards include the use of solar energy, water treatment technologies, and commitment to responsible production practices, enhancing the competitiveness of Jordanian products in both European and US markets.

