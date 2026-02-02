Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is expected to award the contract for the construction of a water separation facility and pumping injection facility serving the Sabriya and Bahra fields in Kuwait in the first quarter of 2026.

The tender was released on 15 December 2024, with bid submissions postponed to 19 October 2025.

“The contract award is expected in March 2026,” a source aware of the details said.

Project completion is targeted for the second quarter of 2028, he added.

According to tender documents, the scope includes construction of water separation facilities at Gathering Centers (GCs) 23 and 24, alongside a pumping injection facility at Gathering Center 31.

The project will process oil and gas effluent water, with the treated water reinjected into reservoirs to maintain pressure and sustain oil production as the fields mature. The works also include development of effluent water injection networks.

