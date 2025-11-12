SUHAR: As global concerns about climate change and water scarcity continue to rise, Oman is stepping up efforts to preserve its vital natural resources through sustainable practices.

In line with the nation’s vision to ensure long-term environmental balance, the Directorate of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources in Al Batinah North organised the Water Security Seminar to highlight the importance of water sustainability and explore alternatives to groundwater.

Held under the auspices of Mohammed bin Sulaiman al Kindi, Governor of Al Batinah North, the event brought together representatives from government bodies, private institutions and local communities to discuss sustainable water management solutions.

The first panel discussion, 'Sustainable Water Wealth', addressed the role of modern technologies in maintaining groundwater sustainability. Experts discussed innovative approaches such as advanced irrigation systems, water recycling and the integration of renewable energy in water extraction. The session emphasised the need to reduce dependence on groundwater and promote the use of treated wastewater and desalinated water as viable alternatives.

The second session focused on 'Investment Opportunities in the Water Sector', highlighting the potential for sustainable economic growth through water-focused projects. Participants explored challenges facing investors and identified promising opportunities in agricultural and industrial water management within the governorate.

Ahmed al Maqbali, a local farmer from Saham, expressed his appreciation for the initiative. “This seminar opened our eyes to new ways of using water more efficiently,” he said. “As farmers, we depend on groundwater, but now we realise the importance of adopting modern irrigation systems and preserving this precious resource for future generations.”

Al Kindi also underscored the shared responsibility of protecting water resources as part of Oman’s environmental sustainability goals under Oman Vision 2040. He commended the participants for fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors in building a sustainable water future.

The seminar concluded with a ceremony honouring participants and contributors for their efforts in advancing water sustainability and supporting national resilience against environmental challenges.

