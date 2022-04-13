AMMAN- The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) on Tuesday signed a marketing agreement with eDreams, a leading tourism and e-travel agency.

The JTB said that the agreement, signed on the sidelines of its participation in the BIT Milano, aims at joint marketing for Jordan as one of the most important tourist destinations for Italian tourists, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The JTB is taking part in the BIT, which is being held between Sunday and Tuesday, with the participation of 22 Jordanian tourist agencies and hotels in addition to Royal Jordanian and the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

