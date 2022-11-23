Jordan will sign loan and grant agreements worth $1 billion next month, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan announced on Tuesday.

The agreements are aimed at supporting the Treasury and several development projects in various sectors, the minister said.

The bulk of the agreements will be loans, she said, adding that deals will be signed with the European Investment Bank, the US, the EU and other international financing institutions.

This year, the foreign assistance volume pledged to Jordan measures $2.5 billion, Toukan said on Tuesday during a meeting with media representatives.

She stressed that supporting refugees has affected the level of assistance to the Kingdom, noting that “we have noticed a resilient economy in an exceptional circumstance”.

Funding for the Jordan Response Plan reached 21 per cent by November 21. As such, there is a need for continued international community support, she said.

The recent Moody's credit ranking and the completion of the 5th review with the International Monetary Fund under the Extended Fund Facility represent very positive indicators for the Kingdom, the minister said.

"What Jordan has achieved so far is extraordinary in light of the exceptional and unprecedented conditions that the Kingdom has faced due to the pandemic and the several international developments which followed," she said, adding that the Jordanian economy is resilient.

One of the key projects of note for the upcoming period is the National Conveyer project, adding that there are several promising projects in the pipeline, the minister said.

Toukan stressed the important role of the private sector and foreign investments in implementing capital projects and creating jobs.

The minister added that empowering the private sector will be a primary focus during the next stage.

Jordan’s positive ranking on several international indicators and reports reflects positively on improvements to citizens’ living conditions, the minister noted.

