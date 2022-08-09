The total number of tourists to the Kingdom in the first seven months of the year increased by 220.4 per cent to over 2.5 million visitors compared with the same period of 2021, the Tourism Ministry announced on Monday.

The ministry said that the number of tourists exceeded the expected rates mentioned in the national tourism strategy for 2021-2025, which anticipated 1.88 million tourists, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The numbers of overnight tourists witnessed a remarkable increase by 206.7 per cent in the January-July period of 2022 compared with the same period of 2021, where the number of overnight visitors from Europe went up by 526.4 per cent.

The numbers of overnight tourists from the Gulf countries increased by 404.8 per cent in the first seven months of 2022 compared with the same period of 2021, where the number of pan-American visitors went up by 307.3 per cent.

In July alone, ministry statistics showed that the number of tourists increased by 125.1 per cent to 587,257 visitors.

Meanwhile, data of the Central Bank of Jordan showed that tourism revenues in the first half of 2022 went up by 242.7 per cent to $2.196 billion compared with the same period of 2021.

