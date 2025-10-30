AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Wednesday met with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul for talks on strengthening the longstanding friendship between the two countries and on regional developments.

During the meeting, Safadi and Wadephul reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation between Jordan and Germany in key sectors, including water, investment, education, vocational training, tourism and defence, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Safadi expressed appreciation for Germany’s continued support for Jordan’s development projects and its assistance in addressing the repercussions of regional crises.

The two ministers discussed efforts to maintain the ceasefire in Gaza, stressing the need to uphold it and to move forward within a comprehensive framework that ensures security, stability and reconstruction in the Strip, as well as a genuine political horizon for achieving a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

They also underlined the importance of the immediate and adequate delivery of humanitarian assistance to all parts of Gaza, and agreed to continue bilateral cooperation in these efforts.

On developments in the West Bank, Safadi emphasised the need to halt all illegal Israeli measures that undermine the two-state solution and fuel tensions, particularly settlement expansion, land confiscation, restrictions on the Palestinian economy and attempts to alter the historical and legal status quo of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

The ministers also reviewed the situation in Syria and the Syrian government’s reconstruction efforts. Safadi reiterated Jordan’s support for reconstruction efforts that preserve Syria’s unity, security, sovereignty and territorial integrity, while condemning Israeli actions aimed at spreading discord and chaos and its attacks on Syrian territory.

Safadi stressed that Syria’s stability and security are key to regional security, noting that successful reconstruction in Syria would benefit the entire region and contribute to stability in both the Middle East and Europe.

The two ministers agreed to maintain consultation and coordination to further develop bilateral relations and address issues of mutual concern in the interests of both countries.

