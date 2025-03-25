AMMAN: The fourth progress report on Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan's field visits revealed significant strides in development projects across the Kingdom.

Between September 25, 2024, and March 23, 2025, the prime minister inspected 65 sites across 11 governorates, overseeing 133 initiatives aimed at improving key sectors such as health, education, industry, social welfare and tourism, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

According to the report, 76 initiatives have been successfully completed, while 57 are ongoing and are expected to be finalised in the coming months.

Notable developments include the expansion of a factory in Northern Badia, Mafraq, which added 1,250 square metres of space and created 250 new jobs for the local community. A 150-square-metre daycare centre is also being established to support working families.

In Deir Alla, Balqa, the Princess Iman Government Hospital is undergoing a major expansion, adding a dialysis unit and outpatient clinics covering 1,190 square metres.

Originally expected to take four years, the project is now on track for completion in the first half of this year. The hospital has also welcomed specialist doctors, nurses, and new medical equipment, with the central air conditioning system repaired and restored.

In the Northern Jordan Valley, Irbid, the Wadi Al Rayyan Women's Association has seen improvements to its children’s facilities. The building was fully renovated, and new equipment was added to expand vocational training opportunities for women.

In Madaba, the Safi Garment Factory in Mleih has increased its use of solar energy, generating 100 new jobs. Additionally, telecommunications infrastructure has been upgraded, and a new public park is planned near the tourist corridor, set for completion later this year.

In Karak, the restoration of Al Qatraneh Castle includes new lighting, renovations to the entrance, and landscaping, along with tree planting, pavement improvements, water drainage upgrades, and a modern irrigation system.

In Ma’an Governorate, Al Muhammadiyah Secondary Mixed School has been equipped with air conditioning, computers, and internet access. Teachers now benefit from the school’s transport system, and the school’s electrical capacity and water well, including new pumps, have been upgraded. Further renovations will be completed later this year.

