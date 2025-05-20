AMMAN — Despite Jordanian banks increasingly hiring fresh graduates, a significant skills gap is threatening the long-term success of new talent in a sector undergoing rapid digital transformation, according to a recent study by the Association of Banks in Jordan (ABJ).

In a statement to The Jordan Times, the ABJ said the study, conducted in the first quarter of 2025, gathered responses from human resources executives across Jordan’s banking institutions.

The findings highlight a changing employment landscape. In 2024 alone, Jordanian banks hired 2,613 new employees, nearly half of whom were recent graduates, a figure the ABJ says signals growing opportunities for young professionals.

However, the sector’s accelerating adoption of digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and automation is reshaping job demands. While traditional roles such as tellers and customer service agents remain necessary, banks are increasingly prioritising skills in areas like data analytics, cybersecurity, mobile app development, and digital customer support.

“The study shows that key competencies now sought by banks include effective communication, digital literacy, and analytical thinking,” the ABJ said, adding that a clear mismatch exists between higher education outputs and the evolving needs of the financial sector.

The report also found that banks tend to favour graduates from universities known for academic excellence and modern programmes in disciplines such as AI and cybersecurity. Although some cooperation exists between universities and banks, over one-third of institutions surveyed reported no formal training partnerships, a gap that hampers efforts to align curricula with market requirements.

To bridge the divide, the ABJ recommended reforms in university curricula to embed future-focused skills, the introduction of minors in fintech and digital banking, and the implementation of mandatory internships. It also calls for the creation of banking simulation labs within universities and the development of stronger strategic partnerships between academia and the financial sector.

These local findings mirror global trends. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 projects that while 83 million jobs are expected to disappear worldwide, 69 million new roles will emerge, many of them in tech-driven fields, the statement said.

