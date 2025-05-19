AMMAN — Jordan is grappling with one of the most severe water crises in the world, with per capita water availability dropping to just 60 cubic metres per year, one of the lowest rates internationally, according to the Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abul Saud.

Speaking at a recent policy dialogue hosted by the Jordan Economic Forum, Abul Saud described the water crisis as a matter of national security, warning that if water availability falls below 30 cubic metres per year, the impact on sectors such as tourism, agriculture and industry would be catastrophic.

“Water is no longer just a service, it is a matter of national security,” he told forum members, stakeholders, and environmental experts during the session, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister outlined two strategies that the government is pursuing to secure Jordan’s water supply: the National Water Carrier Project, which involves the construction of a massive pipeline, and a nationwide effort to reduce water losses through modern technology and infrastructure upgrades.

He described the National Carrier as the "cornerstone" of future water sustainability, adding that it is the largest strategic infrastructure project in Jordan's history. Once complete, it is expected to supply approximately 300 million cubic metres (mcm) of desalinated water annually from Aqaba to major population centres across the Kingdom.

Abul Saud said that the project is being financed through a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model with support from international donors and financial institutions in order to avoid adding to the state’s budgetary burden.

Attaching importance to addressing infrastructure gaps, Abul Saud said that Jordan’s ageing water infrastructure is one of the major obstacles that the Ministry of Water and Irrigation faces. Some of the pipelines have been in use for over five decades.

By replacing outdated networks, installing pressure-monitoring systems and using early leak detection technology, the ministry is targeting a 2 per cent annual reduction in water losses, equivalent to around 5 mcm, he added.

Water theft remains another critical challenge, Abu Saud said, noting that illegal wells and unlicensed desalination plants have been discovered across the Kingdom, with some supplying water to tourist facilities without permits.

Warning that the water crisis is already beginning to affect Jordan’s key economic sectors, the minister said that the tourism industry, which has high water consumption, may suffer from increased operating costs and reduced competitiveness. Meanwhile, rising water prices could increase production costs for factories and reduce the competitiveness of Jordanian exports.

In the agricultural sector, shrinking water resources are leading to reduced farmland and lower yields, he added.

In order to improve the efficiency of the water system, the ministry has expanded the use of SCADA control systems. The ministry has also started using artificial intelligence to manage water pressure and detect faults in the network. A successful pilot project in Amman’s Khaldah district has improved water supply to residents in high-altitude areas, according to the minister.

Jordan produces between 150 and 200 million cubic metres of treated wastewater each year from over 35 sewage treatment plants, and the government plans to involve the private sector in operating and managing these facilities under long-term, performance-based contracts, he added.

In the Jordan Valley, the minister said that a number of farmers have started using smart irrigation systems fitted with soil moisture sensors. These systems have helped to reduce water usage by up to 50 per cent, while also improving crop quality and cutting energy costs.

The session concluded with an open discussion between the minister and attendees, who called for the National Water Carrier Project to be implemented more quickly, for greater investment in water-saving technologies and for a stronger national campaign to raise awareness about water conservation.

Abul Saud reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to transparency and collaboration with all stakeholders.

